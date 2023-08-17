24-year-old Navi Mumbai woman constable goes missing, search on

Kalyan

A 24-year-old woman police constable, who was posted at Navi Mumbai police commissionerate, has gone missing since Tuesday morning when she left home for Independence Day security and a search has been launched, Bazarpeth police in Kalyan said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the police constable, whose name has not been revealed, joined the Maharashtra police a month ago and her first posting was at Rabale police station in Navi Mumbai. She lived with her father, mother, and a brother in the Adharwadi area in Kalyan, They are originally belong to Sangamner district in Maharashtra.

According to the missing complaint lodged by her parents at Bazarpeth police station in Kalyan on Tuesday. The complaint said she left the house in the morning for her I-Day duty and did not return home till late at night on Tuesday. When the parents tried calling her, her phone was not reachable. She was on general duty at the Rabale police station that day.

Sunil Pawar, senior police inspector, Bazarpeth police station, “The parents of the police constable approached us and registered a missing complaint. We have formed a team and launched a search for her. Our technical intelligence team is also working on this and we will trace her soon. We are also probing the love affair angle also. “

