mumbai news

25-year-old out on a picnic with 7 friends to Maharashtra’s Karwale dam drowns

Pravin Prabhakar Patil, 25, went to Karwale dam with his seven friends where he met with a tragic accident
Local volunteers, who looked for Pravin Prabhakar Patil’s body for 15 hours, finally found him in Maharashtra’s Karwale dam on Monday morning. (Screenshot)
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 08:31 PM IST
ByRam Parmar

PALGHAR: A 25-year-old man out on a picnic at Maharashtra’s Karwale dam with his friends on Sunday died, police said on Monday after his body was recovered 15 hours later.

Citing a video clip of his last jump recorded by his friends, police said Pravin Prabhakar Patil was attempting to pull off a diving stunt at the 60-feet dam when the accident took place. He landed face down, on his stomach.

Patil, a resident of Navghar in Saphale, worked in the housekeeping department of Vasai Virar municipal corporation and had come to the dam on Sunday with his seven friends on the picnic.

Karwale dam, which is the primary source of water for Saphale and other villages in the region, is also a picnic spot for locals. On Sunday, there was no security guard to stop them from diving from the top of the jack well into the water while his friends videotaped the dive.

In a widely-circulated video clip, Pravin Prabhakar Patil is seen standing on the jack well moments before his death, his last jump, and as he landed on his stomach and face.

Police officers from the Saphale station roped in locals led by Prashant Mankar and his team of swimmers to search for Patil. But it soon got dark and the search was put off till this morning when the search was resumed.

His body has been sent for autopsy and a case of accidental death has been registered, said assistant police inspector Sandip Kahale.

