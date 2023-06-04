KALYAN: A 28-year-old habitual offender was nabbed in Ulhasnagar after a 10-kilometre chase by police inspector Pramod Deshmukh after the accused escaped through a window of the Kalyan railway police’s washroom. The incident took place at around 1.30 pm at Kalyan GRP police station on Friday when the accused, Yuvraj Dinkar Sartape, 28, was in police custody.

10 km bike chase by cops to rearrest accused

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said that Sartape was arrested for regularly stealing mobile phones of railway commuters in moving trains between Kalyan and Ulhasnagar. He was arrested on May 30, produced in the Kalyan railway court and remanded to police custody till June 2.

“Five to six cases of theft had been registered against Sartape at Kalyan and Ulhasngar railway stations,” said Mukesh Dhage, senior police inspector, GRP Kalyan. “He is a habitual offender. On Friday, Sartape, who was in our custody, went to the washroom of the police station and escaped through the window. When a policeman went to check on him, he found the window was broken and realised he had run away.”

Dhage immediately alerted API Pramod Deshmukh and two other police personnel, who got on to a bike and looked for Sartape across Kalyan and Ulhasnagar. “Deshmukh chased him on the bike and nabbed him within one hour when Sartape reached his building compound in Ulhasnagar,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sartape has been charged under Section 224 of Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON