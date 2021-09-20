28-year-old undertrial escapes Taloja jail by climbing 25 feet high wall

A 28-year-old undertrial lodged in Maharashtra’s Taloja jail since 2018 in a murder case of Bhandup managed to flee from the jail by jumping off the 25 feet boundary wall of the jail premises.

According to people familiar with the matter in Taloja jail, this isn’t the first time when someone has managed to flee from the jail. Sanjay Yadav, an undertrial, managed to flee on Saturday in broad daylight at around 11.30 am, officials said.

In the pretext of getting some medicine, the undertrial went to the hospital of the jail along with another inmate identified as Rahul Jaiswal and managed to sneak near the watchtower of the jail. The watchtower, where the guards keep a watch from the top, has an iron grilled door that is locked so that it is not accessible for anyone.

Yadav managed to climb the door of the watchtower which was around seven feet tall. He then managed to find the grip on the exteriors of the watchtower. The grips were the rear part of the stairs that were inside the watchtower. The watchtower was adjacent to the 25 feet tall wall. From the exterior of the watchtower, he managed to climb onto the wall and then jumped down. While Yadav could jump off the wall, Jaiswal got terrified and changed his mind and was later caught by the guard, people cited above informed.

Taloja jail officials, along with Kharghar police, looked for Yadav in the nearby bushes and other areas, but he was nowhere to be found. A team of police went to Bhandup as well to his residence but could not be traced. A case against Yadav and Jaiswal was registered with Kharghar police under section 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the India Penal Code.

In July 2018, Yadav, along with his two accomplices, hacked to death a 17-year-old minor boy near his college thinking that the victim was trying to get close to one of the accuseds’ girlfriend.