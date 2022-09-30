28-year-old woman arrested for beating stepson to death in Dombivli

A 28-year-old woman from Dombivli was arrested for allegedly beating up her three-and-a-half-year-old stepson to death in Tilak Nagar area of Dombivli on Wednesday.

The woman was allegedly tired of the boy’s cries and changing his nappies, and allegedly hit him multiple times first with her hands and legs, and then with mobile charger wire.

The boy’s father is an electrician and works at an electric shop. He was at work when the incident occurred at Seetabai Niwas in Gaikwadpada of Patharli village, Dombivli, on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased boy has been identified as Kartick Sanjay Jaiswal.

The police said that the arrested accused has been identified as Antima Sanjay Jaiswal, a divorcee and has two sons and one daughter from her first husband. She had taken divorce from her first husband as he was an alcoholic. Her two sons stay with her first husband while the five-year-old daughter stays with her and her current husband Sanjay.

Sanjay was a widower and also has three sons from his first wife, two of whom stay with him. The couple married last year and adopted the children.

Assistant police inspector Pandurang Pithe of Tilak Nagar police station said, “She used to be irritated when her stepson Kartick cried or soiled his nappies every time. On Wednesday, he was crying due to soiled nappies. She allegedly got angry and beat him up with her hands and legs, and then with a mobile charger wire. Following this, Kartick became unconscious.”

Pithe added that on the day of the incident, Sanjay left home at around 10am to his shop and returned home for lunch at around 3pm when she informed her husband that Kartick’s abdomen was paining. She did not disclose that she had assaulted him and told her husband that she hit him just a little but he was unconscious as he had some pain in his abdomen.

“They took him to Shastri Nagar hospital in Dombivli but the doctor referred him to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa, where he died during the treatment. Doctors informed the police, who questioned Antima. She revealed that she hit him in a fit of rage as Kartick used to cry and pee every few minutes. We arrested her on Friday.”

A case has been registered against her under the charge of murder at Tilak Nagar police station. She was produced in Kalyan court and has been remanded to police custody for two days.