NAVI MUMBAI: Three minor girls, including two sisters, drowned while playing in a pond in Jasai village of Uran taluka on Saturday evening. 3 minor girls drown in pond near Uran

The victims were identified as Rehanakhatun Ramzan Ali, 8, her sister Ravina Parveen Ramzan Ali, 7, and their neighbour Soumya Kanhaiya Kumar, 12. All three lived in a labour settlement near the pond.

According to Uran police, the incident occurred around 4.30 pm when the girls were playing in the water and allegedly ventured into a deeper section of the pond.

Residents rushed to the spot after learning of the incident and pulled the children out. They were declared dead in the hospital.

An accidental death report has been registered under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita based on a complaint lodged by Sakina Ramzan Ali Mansoori, the mother of the two sisters.

Police said preliminary inquiries suggest the girls accidentally drowned while playing in the pond. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy report is received.

No foul play is suspected so far, police said.