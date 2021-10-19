Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 3 of family die after water tanker rams into scooter in Virar
mumbai news

3 of family die after water tanker rams into scooter in Virar

Three persons, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed after a water tanker collided against their scooter at Bhatpada in Virar (East), on Tuesday early morning. The unidentified tanker driver is absconding. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 10:06 PM IST
By Ram Parmar, Palghar

Three persons, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed after a water tanker collided against their scooter at Bhatpada in Virar (East), on Tuesday early morning. The unidentified tanker driver is absconding.

Senior inspector Suresh Warade of Virar police station said, “The victims Yogesh Shamrao Madhavi, 32, his mother Sunita Madhavi, 60, and his daughter Veda were headed to Virar from Chandip when the victim, while overtaking the tanker, suddenly lost control near Bhatpada and the tanker dashed against the bike. All the three riders fell and sustained serious injuries.”

Locals rushed Veda to the Sanjeevani Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment, said the officer.

“We have seized the water tanker; however, the unidentified driver is absconding. We have registered a case under section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence), 337, 338 (causing hurt), 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicle Act against the unidentified accused. We are checking the nearby CCTV footages for clues. The postmortem report is awaited, and we are investigating further,” said Warade.

