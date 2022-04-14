30g gold bracelet returned to owner, thanks to roadside vendor’s presence of mind

A 60-year-old woman and roadside vendor in Kalyan alerted a traffic police constable after seeing a 30g gold bracelet on the road. The police immediately searched the person on CCTV footage and handed over the bracelet through the poor woman in Kalyan on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, Sanket Dherange, a 32-year-old resident of Kalyan was having tea and breakfast at a stall in Mahatma Phule Chowk. The man misplaced his gold bracelet at the spot left. After some time, Jahida Isar, the roadside vendor, saw the bracelet in a bush outside the stall. She immediately informed the traffic cops.

Senior police inspector of the traffic department, Mahesh Tarde, said, “We were surprised when this poor woman told us about the gold bracelet without picking it up. Our police immediately asked the food stall owner and others nearby if they knew the person who lost it. After some time, through CCTV footage, we got his car number and called him to our police station and returned his bracelet through the woman herself.”

Isar felt really nice while returning it. She said, “I am happy that our police found the person.”