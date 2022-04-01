30-year-old man held for raping, impregnating 17-year-old girl in Ulwe

The NRI Coastal police have arrested a 30-year-old man for raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl.

The accused runs a salon at Sector 5 in Ulwe while the victim worked as a house help in the same area. The accused befriended the girl and in the pretext of giving her salon services, the accused called her inside and raped her in 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the first incident, the accused threaten her to keep meeting him and in the process, he raped her several times. In March this year, she learnt that she was pregnant and informed the same to the accused. The accused stayed with his wife and two children at Sector 2.

“After learning about her pregnancy, the accused threatened her to keep quiet. The victim decided to tell her mother about the incident, following which she approached us and registered a complaint against the accused,” a police officer from NRI Coastal police station said.

The accused was arrested on Thursday following the FIR, under various sections of the IPC and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act.