30-year-old woman arrested for killing her 6 children in Mahad, attempts suicide but saved

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested by Mahad MIDC police for killing her six children – five girls and one boy – by pushing them into a 20-foot deep well on Monday evening.

The mother, identified as Runa Chikhuna Sahani, had left her residence on Sunday evening with her six children aged between one-and-a-half years and 10 years.

“Her husband was alcoholic and always suspected her, because of which they used to have fights frequently. Fed up of this, the woman left her residence with their children. On Monday evening, she pushed all her children into a well that was near her previous residence and she also jumped into it when a passer-by saw them. The woman was saved by the passer-by but by the time the children were taken out, all were dead,” Raigad superintendent of police Ashok Dudhe said.

All the bodies were taken out by Salunkhe Rescue Team, Mahad MIDC fire brigade and local villagers by Monday 10pm. Sahani has been staying with her husband Chikhuna (32) and her children at Borgaon village for the last 12 years. According to police, everything was fine till five months back after which they changed their residence. A few bachelors stayed near their new residence. “The husband always suspected her of flirting with the bachelors and used to come back home in a drunken state and assault her,” Dudhe added.

On Tuesday, a murder case was registered against the woman and the police arrested her. “During the interrogation, she showed no remorse. We tried speaking to her emotionally by asking who will now call her ‘mummy’ but she didn’t shed a tear. She was interrogated separately by various officers but her reaction remained the same,” an officer added.

The family originally belonged to Uttar Pradesh and her husband used to work as a labourer. “Owing to the seriousness and sensitivity of the case, we have deployed a special team consisting of three officers to investigate the case headed by sub-divisional police officer, Nilesh Tambe,” Dudhe said.

“There is no history of any earlier suicide attempt by the woman nor has she left any suicide note. There is no medical history of psychological treatment going on,” assistant police inspector Maruti Andhale from Mahad MIDC police station said.

The deceased children have been identified as Roshni Chikhuna Sahani (10), Karishma (8), Reshma (6), Vidya (5), Shivraj (3) and one-and-a-half-year-old Radha.

Meanwhile, her husband told the media, “I drink alcohol, but occasionally. I am not an alcoholic. On Sunday, we had a fight owing to her cleanliness habits. I told her to keep the house clean and keep food ready when I come back from work. Regarding this, we had a normal fight and then she left with the children saying she was going to Mahad. Next day, I tried searching for her but then heard about this incident,” Chikhuna said.