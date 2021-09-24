Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai News
mumbai news

30-year-old woman killed as bike skids on Mumbai’s Vashi creek bridge

The deceased woman was travelling on a bike towards Panvel with her husband and two sons who were unhurt in the accident.
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 04:54 PM IST
The police have registered a case under sections 279 and 304a of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the husband who was driving the bike. (ANI)

A 30-year-old woman died after the bike she was travelling on skidded on Vashi creek bridge in Navi Mumbai on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

According to police, Naziya Khan stayed with her family at Annabhau Sathe Nagar at Mankhurd. She was travelling towards Panvel with her husband and two sons on the bike.

“Naziya’s husband, Javed was riding the bike. As four people were travelling on it, the man somehow lost his balance and the bike skidded on the road. Naziya suffered severe injuries at different parts of her body in the accident and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, she succumbed after some time. The husband and the sons escaped unhurt in the accident,” said a police officer from Vashi police station.

The police have registered a case under sections 279 and 304a of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the husband.

“We sent the deceased’s body to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) hospital at Vashi for conducting postmortem and then it will be handed over to the family. We will arrest the husband soon,” the police officer said.

