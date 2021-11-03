318 public vaccination centres in Mumbai to remain shut till Sunday owing to Diwali

Owing to Diwali, a total of 318 public vaccination centres in the city will remain shut from November 4 to 7. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that state and civic body-run 145 vaccination centres will remain shut for four days. However, the vaccination drive will continue at 145 private hospitals in the city.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the BMC said, “Vaccination drive at government and municipal centres in Mumbai will be closed for four days from Thursday, November 4 to Sunday, November 7. The vaccination drive will be resumed from Monday, November 8, 2021.”

The BMC has, however, maintained that they have sufficient stock of vaccines and the drive is being shut owing to holidays, due to Diwali. The statement of the BMC added, “The BMC has adequate stocks of Covid vaccines. A humble appeal is being made to the citizens of Mumbai to cooperate with the BMC administration.”

Further, owing to the festival season in October including Navratri, Dussehra, the vaccination had dipped drastically in October compared to September. HT had reported last week about the significant drop of 39% in inoculation in October, as compared to the previous month’s figures.

According to civic body data, between September 1 and 29, over 2.6 million citizens were vaccinated, while the number dropped to 1.6 million until October 29. The data also shows that there has been no shortage of doses, as the civic body received 1.6 million doses in October against 1.7 million doses the previous month. This means that the civic body has surplus vaccine doses in stock.

The BMC aims to vaccinate the entire 9.2 million adult eligible population by the end of February 2022.