Drunk 32-year-old man molests woman in Kalyan railway station, held

Kalyan: A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman who was standing at platform number one in Kalyan railway station. The accused – identified as Mahendra Jadhav, a resident of Kalyan West – was in an inebriated state when the incident occurred on Monday evening.

According to the police, during peak hours at 8.30pm, Jadhav touched a woman commuter inappropriately and as the victim raised an alarm, a crowd gathered and bashed up the accused. “The woman was reluctant to file a formal complaint, but the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot to control the crowd and arrested the man under the Maharashtra Police Act provisions,” a police officer said.

Jayesh Shelar, a Kalyan resident, who witnessed the incident, said that a woman started shouting when a drunk man allegedly tried to get close to her. “All the commuters gathered together and caught the man and started beating him. A few of us called the railway police, who later took the man to the police station. He was in an inebriated state and kept on blabbering about something.”

According to the GRP, Jadhav, who is a clerk at a private company in Kalyan, was returning home after partying with his friends on Monday.

Mukesh Dhage, senior police inspector, Kalyan GRP said, “Our team immediately reached the spot and nabbed the man, who was allegedly harassing women. The woman was not ready to file a case as she was scared. However, we arrested the man under sections of the Maharashtra Police Act. He was produced in the court on Tuesday and got bail.”

