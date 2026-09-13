...
...
Next Story

33 years on, metal shrapnel removed from face of man injured in 1993 serial blasts

The family of Sudhir Tukaram Mohite, who lives in Gujarat now, said he was injured in the blast opposite the Passport office in Worli on March 12, 1993, but was not aware of the foreign object in his body.

Published on: Sep 13, 2026, 07:49:30 IST
By Vinay Dalvi
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

MUMBAI: A metal shrapnel lodged in the face of a 57-year-old man injured in the 1993 serial bomb blasts in the city was removed on Friday - 33 years after the powerful blasts left over 250 people dead and hundreds injured.

33 years on, metal shrapnel removed from face of man injured in 1993 serial blasts
33 years on, metal shrapnel removed from face of man injured in 1993 serial blasts

The family of Sudhir Tukaram Mohite, who lives in Gujarat now, said he was injured in the blast opposite the Passport office in Worli on March 12, 1993, but was not aware of the foreign object in his body. It was discovered only recently when he went for an MRI scan.

“I was not feeling well. So, I came to Mumbai and visited a doctor at Hinduja hospital on September 8, who told me that I had a minor brain stroke and advised me to go for an MRI scan,” Mohite said. “When I went inside the machine, it started beeping even though I had removed all metal objects. I was then advised to do a sonography which detected a 6 mm metal object near my lips.”

Reminiscing about the blast that injured him, Mohite said he was rushed to Shushrusha Hospital in Dadar and discharged after treatment for minor injuries. “Since then I have had a lump near my lips. Now, finally it has been removed,” he said.

 
mumbaimumbai‬
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Mumbai News/33 years on, metal shrapnel removed from face of man injured in 1993 serial blasts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks