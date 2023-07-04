33-yr-old tailor sentenced to life for killing friend in 2017

NAVI MUMBAI: The Belapur district and session court has sentenced a 33-year-old man to life sentence for murdering his friend six years ago.

The accused Ehsan Rabban Khan had killed his friend Mohammad Jasim Sammo Khan (27) on July 9, 2017 inside a tailoring shop at Mahape where both worked. Both the accused and the deceased hail from Bihar. The deceased was lured into working with him for more money and on the night of the very first day of his job, he was killed by the accused inside the tailoring shop. The incident came to light when Sarfaraz Khan, the owner of the tailoring shop at Mahape, had gone to the shop in the morning of July 10 to find his new employee dead. He was strangulated with a dupatta. A fortnight after the murder, the accused was nabbed from his hometown.

“The investigations later revealed that that deceased had molested the wife of the accused in June 2017 at Bihar. The accused had got married in the month of April that year and his wife was staying with his mother at Baktiyarpur in Bihar,” a police officer from Turbhe MIDC Police Station said.

The deceased used to work as tailor in Delhi and during the month of Ramzan, the accused had asked him to accompany him to his wife’s house to gift them new clothes for Eid. The deceased had then molested his wife in his absence and spoken about it to their group of friends. The friends of the accused started teasing him over the incident after which he had confronted his wife. After learning about the incident, the accused had planned the murder.

A charge sheet in the Belapur District and Sessions Court was filed after the arrest of the accused. Subsequently, a total of 13 witnesses were examined during the trial of the case. Additional Sessions Judge PA Sane of Belapur District Sessions Court convicted Ehsan Khan after considering the available witness evidence and circumstantial evidence. On Monday, the judge sentenced the accused Ehsan Khan to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹2,000. This murder case was investigated by the then Senior Police Inspector Ramchandra Deshmukh.

