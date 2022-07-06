35-year-old man from Borivali climbs electric tower near Kasara railway station twice, rescued

A team of locals succeeded in rescuing a 35-year-old person from climbing down twice in a day from a tower beside an overhead wire near Kasara railway track on Wednesday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The man is mentally challenged and a resident of Borivali. It took 45 minutes for the locals and railway officials to cajole him to climb down. Since there was no train along the route at that time, a major tragedy was averted.

Shyam Dhumal, one of the rescuers, said, “The man first climbed an electric tower that is attached to high tension wire at around 7am. He was merely smiling and waving and did not speak a word. We tried telling him to climb down but he did not budge for over 45 minutes. We offered him tea and biscuits and tried to convince him to come down. He finally came down. At around 10am, when he was stable, the Railway Protection Force made him board a CST-bound train.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He, however, alighted even before the train started and climbed the same tower again.

An officer from Kasara RPF said, “The tower is 10-15 feet high. Fortunately, there was no train passing by as the services were delayed. He was in a state of falling down any time. Moreover, the tower is near a high-tension wire. The locals and our officer went up the tower and brought him down. We checked his phone and asked his parents to come to Kasara to pick him up. They were also searching for him at different places and no one knew how he reached here.”