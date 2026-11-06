38 slots for international airlines finalised at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Mumbai airport operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) has finalised slot allocations for 38 of the 50 international airlines operating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) for the Summer 2027 schedule, as it prepares for the redevelopment of Terminal 1 (T1), people familiar with the development said on Thursday.

The slot allocation follows consultations with international airlines over the proposed transition of some operations to NMIA. (ANI/Representational)

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Twelve airlines, operating around 16 daily departures to 14 destinations, have not been allocated slots at CSMIA from the end of March 2027. These carriers may shift the affected services to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), the people said.

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According to the airport operator’s assessment, the arrangement is expected to leave around 91% of CSMIA’s existing traffic capacity unaffected. Both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports are part of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), with MIAL operating CSMIA.

The slot allocation follows consultations with international airlines over the proposed transition of some operations to NMIA. MIAL had initially planned to begin shifting a part of international operations from October 25, 2026, but deferred the move to March 2027 following concerns raised by several foreign carriers over the transition.

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{{^usCountry}} The airport operator has assured airlines that their historical slot allocations will be respected and remain undisturbed during the temporary transition, the people said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The airport operator has assured airlines that their historical slot allocations will be respected and remain undisturbed during the temporary transition, the people said. {{/usCountry}}

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Separately, domestic carriers, including IndiGo, the Air India group and Akasa Air, announced last week plans to shift flights serving 14 destinations to NMIA. The relocation of domestic and international services is expected to transfer around five million passengers annually from CSMIA to the new airport.

The shift will facilitate the redevelopment of T1, which was commissioned in 1964 and has a designed annual passenger-handling capacity of 15 million. The redevelopment will increase its capacity to 20 million passengers annually.

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Construction is scheduled to begin in January 2027, with the expanded terminal targeted to become operational by March 2029. Demolition of the existing terminal is scheduled to begin in April 2027.

The expanded terminal will feature four additional domestic bus boarding gates, along with upgraded facilities.