Mumbai News
mumbai news

39 inmates in Byculla Women’s Jail test Covid-19 positive, BMC seals premises

Civic officials said they initially received complaints that a few inmates were down with fever after which three Covid-19 cases were detected in the jail.
By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Over 120 Covid-19 tests were conducted of all the inmates as well as the support staff in Byculla Women’s Jail from which a total of 39 inmates tested positive. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday sealed the Byculla Women’s Jail premises after 39 inmates were found infected with Covid-19.

Civic officials said they initially received complaints that a few inmates were down with fever after which three Covid-19 cases were detected.

Post this, a fever camp was set up in which 36 more cases of Covid-19 were detected.

Assistant municipal commissioner E ward (under which Byculla Prison falls) Manish Walunju said that on September 17 the local health post was informed about multiple fever cases inside the jail. “It was then decided to hold a fever camp on September 19 for the first time. We did a repeat camp later.”

According to BMC officials, over 120 Covid-19 tests were conducted of all the inmates as well as the support staff in the premises from which a total of 39 inmates tested positive. The inmates have been quarantined at Patanwala municipal school in Mazgaon area which has especially been taken over as a Covid Care Centre by the authorities.

Further, one of the inmates also included a pregnant woman who has been admitted to GT hospital as a precautionary measure.

A BMC official said, “We suspect that someone who may have been admitted into the jail recently may have brought in the virus. The premises have been sealed by the authorities, and a definite source cannot be attributed in such scenarios.”

In a similar incident a month ago, 22 children including staff members tested positive for Covid-19 at St Joseph’s School in Agripada. This was followed by around 18 children from Mankhurd Children’s Home who had also tested positive for Covid-19.

