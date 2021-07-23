Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 390 victims of Kandivli fake vaccination scam to be vaccinated on Saturday
mumbai news

390 victims of Kandivli fake vaccination scam to be vaccinated on Saturday

The 390 residents of Hiranandani Heritage Co-operative Housing Society in Kandivli (West), who were victims of the fake Covid-19 vaccination drive, will be vaccinated on Saturday in a special drive organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the civic amenity centre at Mahavir Nagar in Kandivli on Saturday
By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 11:38 PM IST
HT Image

The 390 residents of Hiranandani Heritage Co-operative Housing Society in Kandivli (West), who were victims of the fake Covid-19 vaccination drive, will be vaccinated on Saturday in a special drive organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the civic amenity centre at Mahavir Nagar in Kandivli on Saturday.

In Mumbai, a vaccination scam broke on June 14 when residents of Hiranandani Society realised something was amiss after certificated generated by CoWIN got two crucial details wrong — the date of the vaccination drive and name of the hospital they tied up with. It turned out that the certificates, like the vaccine doses, were fakes.

At Kandivli, around 390 citizens were given fake doses. Later more such victims were identified, taking the total count to around 3,000 in around dozen such incidents across the city.

Following this, BMC had, earlier this month, written to both the state and Central governments seeking guidelines on administering Covid-19 vaccines to the victims of fake vaccination scam in the city. In a statement issued on Friday, BMC confirmed that vaccination for the 390 citizens in Kandivli will be conducted on Saturday.

“According to police investigation, the list of citizens who are suspected to have been given fake vaccines has been handed over by the police to the municipal administration. The information of these citizens is being verified by the municipal administration on the basis of mobile numbers on the CoWIN website,” BMC said in a statement. Civic officials maintained that other victims of such fake vaccination scam across the city will be vaccinated in a phased manner.

The BMC statement further said that those, who were vaccinated at such fake vaccination drives but were given genuine doses of vaccine, will be administered the second dose after the completion of 84 days in case of Covishield and 28 days in case of Covaxin.

Meanwhile, 82,062 citizens were vaccinated in the city on Friday. So far, 6,684,815 doses have been administered in the city and 1,506,647 beneficiaries have been fully vaccinated with both doses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…

Sundar Pichai posts pic of Google’s dino game, it has a surprise

This dog may not be the best workout partner but that’s what makes her adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP