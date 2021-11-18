3rd Kalwa Creek Bridge in Thane to be extended to Patni, says minister Awhad

The third Kalwa Creek Bridge, which was supposed to be constructed till Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital, also known as Kalwa Hospital, will now be extended further to Patni. Another lane will be constructed from the left side of the creek towards Atmaram Chowk in Kalwa to ease the traffic congestion in Kalwa, informed housing minister Jitendra Awhad on Thursday.

Awhad did a survey of the ongoing projects with MMRDA officials while the changes were also on the agenda of the meeting held recently with Urban Development Minister, Eknath Shinde.

SVR.Srinivas, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, had come to survey the projects on the agenda to check its feasibility.

Awhad said, “Ending the third Kalwa Bridge near the hospital will only add to the traffic woes. So, we had suggested that it be extended to Patni ground, which the commissioner has approved. To avoid the congestion near the civic hospital, a parallel road to Kharegoan from the Creek to Atmaram Chowk will bypass the vehicular load near the hospital. The design for the said road is also ready. Similarly, the work on the pedestrian bridge near Vitawa will also be completed in four months.”

He also said that they have demanded that the state start the toll collection on Mumbra Bypass Road as most heavy vehicles use the bypass. “Imposing toll will ensure vehicles do not use the road unnecessarily while the road will also be maintained,” Awhad said.