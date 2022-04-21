4 arrested for stealing 1.40Cr cash from courier office in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai crime branch has arrested four persons from Gujarat for making away with ₹1.40Cr cash from a courier office in APMC. The unit III team of Navi Mumbai crime branch cracked the case using the technical evidence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the accused is a former employee who had duplicate keys to the office and thus planned the theft. The accused has been identified as Shambhu Badhabhai Ahir (25) and Bhupendra Singh Hathi Singh Jadeja (27) from Gandhidham in Kutch along with Kirit Singh Sartanji Waghela (24) and Rajendra Singh Balwant Singh Waghela from Patan in Gujarat. Rajendra Waghela is a former employee of the courier company and while he was working there in 2021 as a helper, he had the access to the various branches of the company in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. He got a duplicate key made of the Navi Mumbai branch and in December 2021, he made away with ₹10 lakh cash from a Mumbai branch and went absconding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A case was then registered against him with LT Marg police station and was never caught. On March 31, the accused entered the Navi Mumbai branch office at Sector 18, Vashi, and made away with the cash and the hard drive of the CCTV cameras. We then procured CCTV footage from nearby shops,” senior police inspector Sunil Shinde from Unit III crime branch said.

The team then found the contact numbers of the accused and studied the social media activity of the accused. The police found that all four accused were friends.

“For six continuous days, the team studied the footage and other technical evidence, and then zeroed in on the location where the accused were hiding. Two teams were formed and they visited Patan and Kutch to nab the accused. The team recovered ₹1.25Cr from the accused,” Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Bipin Kumar Singh, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}