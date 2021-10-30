Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

4 including mother arrested by Kamothe police for trying to sell two-and-a-half-month old baby

Kamothe police have arrested four people including a doctor and a woman for trying to sell her sixth child, a two-and-a-half-month old girl, for ₹4 lakh
Kamothe police laid a trap after sending a decoy as a buyer of the baby and got four people including the mother arrested. (HT FILE)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 07:35 PM IST
By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai

The Kamothe police have arrested four people including a doctor and a woman for trying to sell her sixth child, a two-and-a-half-month old girl, for 4 lakh.

The arrested have been identified as the child’s mother, Amarin Bano Badarbakhsh Ali (31), her friend who encouraged her to sell, Rukhsar Nadin Sheikh (29), and mediators Rajni Pandurang Jadhav (32) and Dr. Pankaj Patil.

On Friday, Kamothe police received information about a baby being sold at Family Health Care Hospital in Kamothe. Accordingly, the police team laid a trap at the hospital after sending a decoy as a buyer of the baby.

“The decoy made the payment and after that, the doctor made a phone call to check on the whereabouts of the baby and then informed the decoy that the baby was on the way. The mother and two other women reached the hospital and gave the baby after which the team nabbed them,” DCP, zone II, Shivraj Patil, said.

According to police, the accused mother, a resident of Taloja village, had three sons and two daughters and this was her sixth child. The mother was unemployed and her husband had abandoned her following which it was difficult for her to meet the ends. Sheikh gave her the idea of selling the youngest child. The four of them were arrested under Sections 370 (human trafficking) of the IPC and Sections 81 and 87 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

