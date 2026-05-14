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4 year old sexually assaulted, man detained

The incident took place in July 2023 when the child was alone at home with her younger sibling, when the accused, a neighbour known to the family as “Mama”, allegedly assaulted her. The child later told her mother that he had inserted his finger into her “place of urination,” causing pain and bleeding. During the trial, the child testified the same.

Published on: May 14, 2026 04:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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MUMBAI: A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has convicted a 42-year-old man for aggravated sexual assault on a four-year-old girl and sentenced him to five years’ rigorous imprisonment. However, the court acquitted him of rape and penetrative sexual assault charges, citing lack of medical evidence of penetration.

4 year old sexually assaulted, man detained

A fine of 10,000 has been imposed, of which 8,000 will be paid to the victim as compensation.

The incident took place in July 2023 when the child was alone at home with her younger sibling, when the accused, a neighbour known to the family as “Mama”, allegedly assaulted her. The child later told her mother that he had inserted his finger into her “place of urination,” causing pain and bleeding. During the trial, the child testified the same.

The court deemed the child reliable despite her age “The oral testimony of the victim girl is reliable and acceptable. Her testimony is inspiring confidence though she is a child witness,” the court said. Statements of the victim’s mother and maternal aunt, along with evidence showing the accused was apprehended the next day after a confrontation with the family, were also treated as corroborative evidence.

 
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