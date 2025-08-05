Search
40-year-old attacked with acid in Bandra

ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 06:46 am IST

The incident occurred when the victim was walking to Hill Road to buy medicines and an unidentified person flung acid on him from behind

An autorickshaw driver from Shastri Nagar was attacked with acid in the early hours on Monday in Bandra West.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the victim, Atiq Khan, was walking with his brother to Hill Road to buy medicines. When they were in front of the Bab Masjid in Qureshi Nagar, an unidentified person flung acid on his back, ears and eyes, which caused serious burn injuries, said a police officer. Atiq was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Based on Khan’s complaint, the police booked the unidentified individual under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The type of acid used in the attack can be confirmed after carrying out the laboratory test, the doctors said.

