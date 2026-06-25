41 local train services cancelled after first rainfall

MUMBAI: The season’s first spell of rain exposed glaring gaps in the railways’ monsoon preparedness on Wednesday, as delays, cancellations and overcrowding disrupted suburban train networks across all three corridors- Central, Western and Harbour Lines.

Navi Mumbai, India - June 24, 2026:Railway engineering teams works to stabilize track beds between Turbhe and Kopar Khairane stations on the Trans-Harbour line after heavy monsoon rains caused soil and ballast to cave in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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An overnight downpour on Tuesday turned into a difficult morning commute for millions of passengers as local train services were delayed by up to 20 minutes across the network, leading to overcrowding on platforms and packed train compartments during peak hours.

The worst impact was felt on the Trans-Harbour corridor, where services between Turbhe and Koparkhairane stations remained suspended on both the up and down lines for nearly two hours in the morning. Although train operations were later restored, speed restrictions continued on the section, causing delays to services between Thane and Vashi for the rest of the day.

The cascading effect of the morning disruption was felt across the suburban network. Several services on the Central Railway, Harbour Line and Western Railway continued to run behind schedule through the day, with many trains delayed by more than 20 minutes.

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{{^usCountry}} Railway officials said the disruptions ultimately led to the cancellation of 41 suburban services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Railway officials said the disruptions ultimately led to the cancellation of 41 suburban services. {{/usCountry}}

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“As a result of the morning disruption, a total of 39 local train services on the Central, Harbour and Trans-Harbour corridors had been cancelled by afternoon. The number increased to 41 by the end of the day,” a Central Railway official said.

The delays caused widespread inconvenience to office-goers, many of whom reached work late, while students struggled to make it to colleges and examinations on time. At several stations, commuters were forced to wait through multiple crowded trains before being able to board.

Frustrated passengers questioned the railways’ annual claims of monsoon preparedness. Social media platforms were flooded with posts and photographs showing overcrowded platforms, delayed trains and complaints about the disruption.