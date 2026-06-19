43% of BMC spending focussed on climate resilience

Mumbai: Mayor Ritu Tawde on Thursday unveiled the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) climate budget report for the 2026-27 financial year, in pursuance with the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP) which aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Image for representation (HT Photo)

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Out of the BMC’s total allocation of ₹48,164.28 crore towards capital expenditure for 2026-27, an estimated ₹20,730.04 crore or around 43% was meant for projects directly aligned with climate objectives, the report said. Climate-aligned expenditure in 2025-26 was ₹16,321 crore, which was around 37% of the year’s total capital expenditure.

Additionally, ₹5,387.49 crore has been allocated for large infrastructure and construction projects that incorporate climate-related components under the MCAP framework. These projects include LED street lighting, tree plantation and beautification projects, rooftop solar energy systems, and decentralised sewage treatment facilities.

According to the report, a pilot project will be launched this year on ward-level climate budgeting in four municipal wards—G North, G South, F North and F South. The pilot will assess the feasibility of decentralised climate budgeting and strengthen local-level planning.

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{{^usCountry}} So far, the BMC has achieved 77.94% financial progress under its 2025-26 climate budget, while projects with climate-related components have recorded 85.84% financial progress, the report said, citing results of the Monitoring, Evaluation and Reporting (MER) framework. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So far, the BMC has achieved 77.94% financial progress under its 2025-26 climate budget, while projects with climate-related components have recorded 85.84% financial progress, the report said, citing results of the Monitoring, Evaluation and Reporting (MER) framework. {{/usCountry}}

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This year’s climate budget report incorporates the budget of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking in a preliminary form. For 2026-27, BEST has proposed climate-aligned expenditure of ₹4,622.14 crore under operational costs, ₹3,941.06 crore under deficit grants, and ₹1 crore under capital expenditure. With the total operational expenditure for the year estimated at ₹8,637.15 crore, the proportion spent on climate-aligned objectives would be 53.51%, the report said.

The climate budget report highlights five major climate-related risks facing Mumbai – urban heat, flooding, air pollution, coastal vulnerability, and landslides. These challenges increasingly affect infrastructure, housing, public health, environmental systems, economic activity, and civic services, making climate-focused financial planning an urgent priority, the report said.

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This is the third consecutive year the BMC has adopted a dedicated climate budgeting process to accelerate implementation of the MCAP, which focuses on six key parameters – energy and buildings, integrated mobility, sustainable solid waste management, urban greening and biodiversity, air quality, and urban flooding and water resource management.

Climate budgeting was formally institutionalised in 2023 during the preparation of the 2024-25 municipal budget. Since then, climate considerations have become increasingly embedded in departmental planning and decision-making processes, leading to stronger inter-departmental coordination and participation, the report said.