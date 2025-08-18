Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
45-year-old policeman dies by suicide in Andheri

ByMegha Sood
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 05:30 am IST

His wife parted ways with him and took their kids along with her, which might have been the cause of his depression, pushing him to take the extreme step, the police said. This was the third death of a policeman by suicide in the past week

Mumbai: A 45-year-old police constable from Andheri East allegedly died by suicide on Saturday. His wife parted ways with him and took their kids along with her, which might have been the cause of his depression, pushing him to take the extreme step, the police said. This was the third death of a policeman by suicide in the past week.

According to the police, they received a call from the constable’s neighbours at 4:20 pm on Saturday, informing them about the incident. Subsequently, they went to the spot and rushed him to Cooper Hospital in Juhu, where he was declared dead. The constable had been on leave for the past two months, said a police officer. “He had some disputes with his wife, because of which she left for her parents’ house along with their kids. This might have been the cause of his depression,” the officer added.

The police said they have found a suicide note at the scene but when asked about what was written in it, they declined to comment.

In the past week, three policemen have died by suicide in the city. On Wednesday, a 32-year-old policeman from Kandivali was found dead at Nalasopara railway station. Initially, it was reported as a trespassing death, but after reviewing the CCTV footage, it was revealed that he had died by suicide. The second incident occurred in Bhayander when a 25-year-old policeman was found dead in his house on Thursday.

