45-year-old worker dies of electrocution at Ulwe construction site; builder, supervisor booked

NAVI MUMBAI: A 45-year-old construction worker was electrocuted at an under-construction residential building in Ulwe after allegedly coming into contact with a live electric wire that had been strung through the workers’ living quarters, prompting police to book the builders, a site supervisor and an electrical contractor for negligence.

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The incident is the second major electrocution case reported in Navi Mumbai within a week. Earlier this week, two college students suffered electric shocks after wading through a waterlogged street in Nerul. Both were hospitalised and are now out of danger.

The deceased, identified as Nur Salam Mohsin, a native of Bihar’s Balrampur district, was employed as a labourer at a construction project in Sector 24, Ulwe. He was living with his family on the first floor of the under-construction building, where accommodation had been provided for workers.

According to the FIR registered at Ulwe police station, the incident occurred around 1pm on July 1. The complaint was filed by Mohsin’s wife, Anesa Nur Salam, 38, who also works as a labourer at the site.

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{{^usCountry}} In her complaint, Anesa alleged that the builders and site management had negligently suspended a live electric wire from the iron grilles in the kitchen used by workers. Mohsin allegedly came into contact with the exposed wire, suffered a fatal electric shock and died on the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her complaint, Anesa alleged that the builders and site management had negligently suspended a live electric wire from the iron grilles in the kitchen used by workers. Mohsin allegedly came into contact with the exposed wire, suffered a fatal electric shock and died on the spot. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on the complaint, police have booked two partners of the construction firm, the site supervisor and an unidentified electrical contractor responsible for the electrical work at the site.

The case has been registered under Sections 106(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertaining to causing death by negligence and acts committed with common intention. Police said further investigation is underway.