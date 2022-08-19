Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 4-storey building in Mumbai's Borivali West collapses; no casualties reported

4-storey building in Mumbai's Borivali West collapses; no casualties reported

mumbai news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 01:37 PM IST

Search and rescue operation is underway to check if anyone is trapped underneath the debris.

Mumbai: A building in Borivali West collapses on Friday, August 19.(Video tweeted by @kroshan4mobile)
ByHT News Desk

A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Borivali area on Friday. At least eight fire engines and fire brigade personnel have rushed to the spot, reported PTI quoting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. No casualty has been reported so far.

The Gitajali Building in Saibaba Nagar of Boriwali West collapsed around 12.34 pm. Officials said that the building had already been vacated after the BMC declared it as a dilapidated structure. However, search and rescue operation is underway to check if anyone is trapped underneath the debris.

Mumbai fire brigade has declared the collapse as L-2 level.

(More details awaited)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
mumbai
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP