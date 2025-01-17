MUMBAI: Five IAS officers have been transferred by the state government on Thursday. Ulhasnagar got its first woman commissioner in Manisha Awhale of 2019 batch, who was the chief executive officer of Pune Smart City prior to this posting. She hails from Washim and has done her LLB from ILS, Pune. She did her probation in Satara and has worked as chief executive officer of Solapur Zila Parishad. 5 IAS officers transferred

Earlier, the state had appointed another young IAS officer, Indurani Jakhar, as the first lady commissioner of Kalyan-Dombivali.

Pankaj Kumar, managing director, Maharashtra State Fisheries Development Corporation, Mumbai, has been posted as project director, RUSA, Higher & Technical Education Department.

Kishor Tawde, working managing director, Maharashtra State Farming Corporation, Pune, has been posted as commissioner, Fisheries, Mumbai.

Nandkumar Bedse has been posted as managing director, Maharashtra State Farming Corporation, Pune, while Anita Meshram has been made managing director, M.S. Fisheries Development Corporation, Mumbai.