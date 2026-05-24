NAVI MUMBAI:A man from Raigad was allegedly duped of ₹15 lakh after five members of an interstate gang sold him fake gold jewellery in Mhasla by posing as people in urgent need of money, police said on Friday. The accused were arrested from Roha taluka on May 22 following a police investigation involving CCTV footage and technical surveillance.

5 interstate gang members held for duping man of ₹15 lakh with fake gold in Raigad

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The accused have been identified as Kesaram Savji Bagri, 47, Mohanlal Gangaram Parmar, 42, Raju Shilaram Rathod, 27, Anil Hariram Parmar, 26, and Jitendrakumar Mohanlal Parmar, 27. All are natives of Rajasthan’s Jalore district, police said.

According to investigators, two of the accused approached the complainant on May 15 around 11.50am and offered to sell what they claimed were genuine gold ornaments at a discounted rate, citing financial distress.

Believing the offer, the complainant allegedly handed over ₹15 lakh in cash. The jewellery was later found to be fake.Police registered a case at Mhasla police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“Two accused directly dealt with the complainant and accepted the money, while the remaining accused assisted them in escaping after the fraud,” the investigating officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Using technical inputs and confidential information, police traced the accused to Killa village in Roha taluka and arrested them on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Using technical inputs and confidential information, police traced the accused to Killa village in Roha taluka and arrested them on Friday. {{/usCountry}}