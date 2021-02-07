50-year-old man arrested by Mumbai Police for robbing mother’s gold

Mulund police arrested a man for allegedly threatening and robbing his 70-year-old mother of her gold ornaments and then advising her to file a fake police complaint claiming that two persons hypnotised her and stole her jewellery when she went out shopping. The offence came to light when the mother registered a complaint with the police but could not offer a sold story during the investigation. She then revealed the truth and police registered a case of robbery against her son and arrested him.

According to police, the arrested accused, Hitendra Rathod, 51, lives in Thakurli, Kalyan, while his mother and his two younger brothers live in Sarvodaya Nagar, Mulund. Rathod used to come to visit his mother often, and as per her complaint, he allegedly took money from his mother on several occasions.

Last month, when Rathod demanded more money from his mother, she refused to give him any, stating that he had taken all her savings. Rathod allegedly threatened his mother and snatched her 25gm gold ornaments worth ₹1 lakh, said a police officer. Later, he realised that if his two other brothers found out about the theft they would create an issue. Hence, he decided to cook up a fake theft, added the officer.

Rathod asked his mother to make up a false story and file a police complaint. “His mother then approached the Mulund police station on January 23 and submitted a false story alleging that two people stopped her when she was out shopping and after hypnotising her, they took her gold ornaments,” said Santosh Kamble, assistant inspector, Mulund police station.

The mother could not hide the truth for long, and she later revealed the facts. “As per her statement, we registered a case on charges of robbery and arrested Rathod on January 3. He is currently in police custody,” said Kamble.