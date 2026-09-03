NAVI MUMBAI: A 50-year-old Vashi resident is in critical condition and on ventilator support at Hiranandani Fortis Hospital after his family alleged that he was administered expired intravenous saline at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) Hospital in Vashi.

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The family has accused the duty doctors and nursing staff of gross apathy and dereliction of duty, alleging that they failed to respond to repeated pleas for medical attention even as his condition deteriorated.

Gopiram Bhivaji Khadse, who works as a cleaner at Jagrateshwar Mandir in Sector 7, Vashi, was admitted to the civic hospital on August 31 with fever, dizziness and general weakness, his son Ajay Khadse said. According to the family, his condition was initially stable but deteriorated sharply after he was administered saline.

The family alleged that the saline bottle had expired in July 2026. Ajay said his father developed severe itching, hives and a very high fever after the saline was administered. By the time the family noticed the expiry date, nearly 80% of the bottle had already been infused, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “His condition deteriorated drastically only after they administered the expired saline. He broke into violent itching, severe hives and an extremely high fever. Nearly 80% of the expired bottle had entered his body,” Ajay said. He alleged that the duty doctors and nursing staff did not respond despite repeated pleas for medical attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “His condition deteriorated drastically only after they administered the expired saline. He broke into violent itching, severe hives and an extremely high fever. Nearly 80% of the expired bottle had entered his body,” Ajay said. He alleged that the duty doctors and nursing staff did not respond despite repeated pleas for medical attention. {{/usCountry}}

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“I ran to the doctors nearly ten times, pleading with them to attend to my father as he writhed in distress, but they completely ignored us. It was only when my brother checked the bottle that we realised the IV fluid had expired two months ago. We took photographs of the evidence,” he said.

“He was fine except for weakness when we brought him in, but this negligence has pushed him onto life support in the ICU,” Ajay alleged.

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The NMMC hospital subsequently shifted Khadse to Hiranandani Fortis Hospital under its municipal quota arrangement, where he is undergoing treatment in the ICU and remains on ventilator support.

The family also staged a sit-in inside the medical superintendent’s cabin at the Vashi hospital, demanding strict disciplinary and criminal action against the doctors and staff they hold responsible.

NMMC, however, said Khadse had tested positive for malaria and dengue and that his deteriorating condition could not be attributed to the saline without an inquiry.

Dr Ravindra Mhatre, medical superintendent of NMMC Hospital, Vashi, said Khadse was admitted on August 31 with fever and dizziness and was given primary treatment. He said the patient was stable the next day but his condition worsened by the afternoon, following which he was shifted to Hiranandani Hospital.

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Mhatre said Khadse had tested positive for both malaria and dengue and was in a critical condition in the ICU. The incident comes amid questions over the functioning of NMMC’s civic hospitals. In July, the civic body appointed special hospital inspectors to monitor medicines, staffing, cleanliness and patient care at its hospitals.

On the allegation that expired saline was administered, Mhatre said an inquiry committee had been constituted and an investigation into the saline bottles was underway.

“Action will be taken against those found guilty based on the committee’s report,” Mhatre said, adding that the factual details would be made public after completion of the inquiry.