A 52-year-old man was stabbed inside a Mumbai local train at Andheri station on Sunday during a fight between two other passengers, police said. The accused, 25-year-old Shivaji Laxman Gaikwad, has been arrested, they added. . As the train began leaving the station, the man on the platform threw a sharp weapon into the compartment, which struck Sharma on the right side of his chest. (HT Photo/ Representational)

The injured man, Suresh Dwarka Sharma, a carpenter and a native of Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, living in Dharavi was travelling to Borivali East to meet a client. On his way back, he boarded a Churchgate-bound fast local train from Borivali station at around 11.58am, police said.

Sharma told the police that he was standing on the eastern side of the first general compartment when two passengers seated behind him started arguing. As the train approached Andheri railway station, the altercation escalated, and both men moved towards the door.

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The train arrived at Andheri at 12.12pm. One of the men stepped onto the platform, while the other remained inside the compartment. As the train began leaving the station, the man on the platform threw a sharp weapon into the compartment, which struck Sharma on the right side of his chest. He collapsed at the spot, police said.

The Bandra Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Maharashtra Security Force personnel provided him with first aid when the train reached Bandra station, police said. Sharma was seriously injured and admitted to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra.

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Police confirmed Gaikwad’s arrest and said he was travelling without a ticket. The case has been transferred to the Andheri Railway Police, which has registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempt to murder.