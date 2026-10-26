Mumbai local train services restored after almost 10 hours after Kanjurmarg fire hits ops

Mumbai local train services were restored on all four suburban railway lines at Kanjurmarg on Monday morning after a signalling system failure disrupted operations for nearly 10 hours, a Central Railway official told PTI. Commuters walk on railway tracks as a central railway line gets stuck due to a signal failure, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI)

The disruption began around 9:33 am after a fire broke out in the signalling and telecommunications (S&T) relay room at Kanjurmarg station, causing signals between Vikhroli and Bhandup to go blank. According to Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila, restoration work was carried out on a war footing to resume normal train operations.

“A fire incident occurred this morning in the S&T relay room at Kanjurmarg station, due to which all signals between Vikhroli and Bhandup went blank,” Nila told ANI.

"The signals on the up through line, towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, have been restored, while restoration work on the remaining lines is ongoing. The overhead wire problem that occurred this morning between Mulund and Thane stations at around 9 AM was restored at approximately 10:40 AM, and operations there are now running normally... We are making every effort to restore all systems as soon as possible and provide passengers with smooth local train services.”