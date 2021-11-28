55 senior citizens, along with 7 staff of old age home test positive for Covid-19

Thane: On Saturday, 55 senior citizens along with 7 staff members of ‘Matoshree’ old age home in Khadavli, Bhiwandi Taluka, Thane district tested positive for Covid-19.

The infected were immediately sent to the Thane civic hospital for treatment after the diagnosis and according to the old age home, the infected senior citizens were fully-vaccinated.

Following the incident, the area was declared a containment zone and the primary health centre carried out a detailed survey on the same.

Shedding light on how the cases were detected, Ashok Patil, medical in charge and manager of the old age home informed, “Due to the changes in weather, a few of the inmates were suffering from cold. We initiated the treatment for around 7-8 senior citizens, who recovered. However, one of them was suffering from constant fever. It raised an alarm and we decided to get him tested for Covid-19 and the results came positive.”

Without any further delay, the tests were carried out for all the residents. “We do have all the facilities here but we decided to shift them to Thane civic hospital on Saturday night. On Sunday, the hospital staff said that there were no major health concerns for the patients,” added Patil.

Ajay Jadhav, district information officer, Thane informed, “One RT-PCR test and 61 antigen tests reported as positive and, five others are suspected to be infected. All preventive measures have been undertaken in the zone by the health department.”