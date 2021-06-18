55 years on, Shiv Sena looks to grow beyond its traditional strongholds

For the Shiv Sena, which completes 55 years today, a large chunk of its journey has been in the opposition or without administrative power. However, in the past 19 months, the party is on a climb on the back of the chief minister’s seat and his performance — primarily the handling of Covid-19.

The party has found an opportunity in the pandemic to expand itself from traditional stronghold of Mumbai, Thane and Konkan region to a pan-Maharashtra reach. The Sena is looking to bank on party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s handling of Covid-19 crisis as the chief minister (CM) as its major card in the upcoming electoral battles.

Founded on June 19, 1966 by Bal Thackeray, the Shiv Sena emerged from a movement for preferential treatment for Maharashtrians over migrants in Mumbai when it comes to job opportunities. Over the next few decades, it became a substantial political entity in the state politics. It tasted power at the state-level twice before getting the CM’s chair following a major political realignment in 2019. Since then, the party’s fortunes have changed, as senior Sena leaders put it.

The Covid-19 outbreak has provided an unexpected opportunity to the Sena and Thackeray, who was criticised and questioned about his ability to lead the government as he lacked any administrative experience. With a soft demeanour, unlike his father Bal Thackeray, he has made a mark with his direct communication with the citizens.

A reluctant entrant into politics and an accidental CM was looked at as a “non-entity” in the party, a senior Sena functionary said. “He was considered a non-entity by many people within the Sena and outside during Balasaheb’s era and even shortly after he passed away. But the manner in which he has changed, steered the party through tough decisions, and he went from being non-entity to a legitimate leader. Even our allies have been pleasantly surprised by his way of functioning,” the functionary said requesting anonymity.

The Sena now intends to capitalise on the “popularity” of Thackeray as CM in its upcoming political outings. “Uddhavji has different style of functioning. He has a great connect with people, including Shiv Sainiks. He has utilised this knack during this pandemic… Naturally, this will become our major card electorally. He is now connected to the people of Maharashtra through his addresses to the state,” said Arvind Sawant, Sena deputy leader and party’s chief spokesperson.

Senior Sena leader and minister Subhash Desai said a new chapter of the party’s growth has commenced. “We are growing leaps and bounds now. People have the confidence now that this party can deliver. A new chapter of our growth story has started. The popularity of Uddhavji as CM is such that not just the Sena but other parties [in the alliance] also benefit. Currently, there is no leader is as popular as Uddhavji,” Desai said.

Political analyst Surendra Jondhale said Thackeray has steered the party from an existential crisis after Thackeray senior’s demise into a major political force. “Thackeray managed to bring his party out of existential crisis after Bal Thakeray’s death. He took some key decisions for political survival in 2014 and 2019 when it snapped ties with the BJP. He has shown good leadership so far in handling of the pandemic. He has remained honest and transparent with the people,” Jondhale said.

Over the past one year, the Sena has faced bitter campaigns against the party in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, as a member of the Thackeray family was indirectly linked to the case. The party also faced embarrassment after allegations of crime against a woman emerged against one it its cabinet ministers, Sanjay Rathod, who was asked to resign.

Desai, who has seen the party since its inception, said the party has seen major changes with a Thackeray becoming the chief minister. The Sena that started off from nativist politics has now grown into the governance role.

“The major change now is that we are a ruling party since the past two years. We are growing in the role of ruling party. It is not that we did not have power earlier. The first yuti sarkar [with BJP in 1995] was 25 years back. The feeling among Shiv Sainiks with the previous [Fadnavis] government was that it was not ‘our’ government, we did not feel any ownership with that government. Now with Uddhav saheb as the CM it has changed,” said Desai.

However, the Sena is yet to face a major electoral challenge which is expected to come in the form of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, in February next year, where it will face its former ally, BJP. Jondhale said BMC polls will be a major challenge for the Sena.

Another political analyst Hemant Desai added, “The Sena will have to pick votes on Uddhav Thackeray’s popularity. He has dealt with the pandemic and other issues well.”

Jondhale said the Sena has chalked an “independent road” for itself after cutting off ties with the BJP. Now with talks of a new political alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party, the Sena is expected to grow, he said.

Hemant Desai added, “There is a common thread for both parties — Sena and NCP, both are regional. Maharashtra has not seen a regional party government so far. One national party has always remained in the alliance with a regional party. There is a chance for the Sena to grow in MVA and if the Congress moves out.”