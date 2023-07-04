Home tutor arrested for blackmailing, sexually assaulting minor student

MUMBAI: A 55-year-old home tutor was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl student from south Mumbai. The accused teacher clicked nude pictures of the student and used them to force her to continue physical relationship with him.

“The girl, who is currently in 10th grade, was being taught by the accused since she was in 6th standard,” said an officer from the LT Marg police station.

On June 23, she discontinued the tuition classes which he conducted at his home. Out of concern, when the family members of the girl asked what had happened, she narrated her harrowing experience, added the police officer.

The police said that the accused teacher used to misbehave with her and blackmailed her for months. “She was frightened as he had even threatened her to kill her father,” added an officer.

The police said they have booked the accused under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

“We have arrested him and are probing the allegations. The girl has also been sent for medical examination,” said the police officer.