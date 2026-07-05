Mumbai: A 55-year-old domestic help was found dead inside her Nepean Sea Road residence on Saturday in a suspected murder that came to light after her employer informed her daughter that she had not reported for work. Police have registered a murder case against an unidentified person and suspect the woman was strangled.

55-year-old woman found strangled inside locked home

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The victim, identified as Jyoti Prakash Pawar, 55, lived alone after her husband’s death and worked as a domestic help in the neighbourhood, police said.

According to police, Pawar’s daughter, Ekta Jadhav, rushed to the house after finding her mother’s phone switched off. On reaching the residence, she found the door locked from the outside and her mother’s slippers lying outside.

Suspecting foul play, she broke open the lock and found Pawar lying dead inside the house. She then immediately alerted the police.

“We have sent the body of the woman for post-mortem,” said a police officer from Malabar Hill police station.

Police are examining Pawar’s mobile phone and recording statements of family members and others to ascertain the motive. Police said they are probing whether any personal enmity or financial dealings which could have led to the crime.