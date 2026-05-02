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58-cr digital arrest fraud accused gets bail due to lack of evidence

The case, registered by the Nodal Cyber police station, stems from a complaint lodged in October 2025 by a businessman who alleged that fraudsters impersonating officials from TRAI, CBI, and the cyber crime department subjected him to a prolonged and coercive ‘digital arrest’.

Published on: May 02, 2026 05:42 am IST
By Vikrant Jha
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MUMBAI: The sessions court granted bail to Bipingiri Rameshgiri Goswami, an accused in a 58.13-crore digital arrest fraud case, because the prosecution failed to produce independent material substantiating its claim that he facilitated the laundering of funds through a mule account. The court said relying solely on a co-accused’s statement is legally untenable at the bail stage.

58-cr digital arrest fraud accused gets bail due to lack of evidence

The case, registered by the Nodal Cyber police station, stems from a complaint lodged in October 2025 by a businessman who alleged that fraudsters impersonating officials from TRAI, CBI, and the cyber crime department subjected him to a prolonged and coercive ‘digital arrest’. The callers claimed he was implicated in illegal financial transactions and placed him under constant voice and video surveillance. Fearing arrest, he transferred 58.13 crore to multiple bank accounts over several weeks.

Investigators described the operation as a large, organised cyber fraud involving a network of handlers, impersonators and financial conduits. According to the police, at least 15.25 crore of the defrauded amount was routed through a bank account linked to a Gujarat-based entity, forming part of a wider laundering chain involving multiple accounts and intermediaries.

 
cyber fraud
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