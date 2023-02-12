59-year-old woman in Parel stabbed and robbed by fake Jio Fiber executives

Mumbai: A 59-year-old woman in Parel was stabbed multiple times and robbed by two unknown men who entered her house posing as executives of Jio Fiber, a broadband company. The police said the accused entered her house, stuffed the woman’s mouth with a cloth, took her gold mangal sutra and started demanding keys to their cupboard. When she refused to do so, they stabbed her several times and fled the spot.

The Bhoiwada police said they have registered a case for an attempt to murder and robbery based on the complaint lodged by Suchita alias Smitha Vijay Malvankar, 59, a resident of Aradhana Society at St Paul Street in Parel.

According to police, the incident took place around 5.30pm on Friday when Malvankar was alone at home and her husband had left for Dadar.

“They told her that they were Jio Fiber executives, as the woman had taken a broadband connection from the same company, she allowed them inside the house to check the instruments,” said a police officer from Bhoiwada police station.

Once in, they grabbed her, stuffed her mouth with a cloth piece and snatched all her jewellery from her neck. “They demanded the keys to their cupboard and after she refused to hand over the keys, they picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed her multiple times in the stomach,” said the police officer.

They fled the house with whatever valuables they could lay their hands on. “The woman then called her husband, Vijay, for help. He returned home and rushed her to the KEM Hospital,” said the police officer, adding that multiple police teams are working on the case and they are checking footage of CCTV cameras installed in and around the housing society and trying to identify the accused.

“Though our area is very crowded being close to Hindmata Market, few people stay on the first floor. I usually leave every day to meet friends in the evening to have tea or coffee with them. It appears that the accused knew this fact and entered our house in my absence. Also, our house does not have a safety door,” said Vijay Malvankar, who is an interior designer.

Malvankar said his wife was operated on last night at the hospital and is now out of danger. “Fortunately, the wounds were not deep and didn’t cause any internal damage,” he said.