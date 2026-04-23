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6 crore drug haul: Live-in partner of former bar dancer arrested

The accused, 42-year-old Titwala resident Aamir Sayyad, used to procure drugs which former bar dancer Ashwini Paul would supply to vendors all over Mumbai, police said

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 07:00 am IST
By Vinay Dalvi
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MUMBAI: The anti-narcotics cell of the Mumbai Police crime branch has arrested the 42-year-old leave-in-partner of former bar dancer Ashwini Paul, who was arrested last week with more than 5,000 MDMA tablets worth 6 crore.

(Shutterstock)

The accused, 42-year-old Titwala resident Aamir Sayyad, used to procure drugs which Paul would supply to vendors all over Mumbai. He was arrested on Tuesday, produced in court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody till April 28, police officials familiar with the matter said.

“We have taken Sayyad’s custody to understand from where they have brought the 5,030 pills costing 6 crore,” an officer said, requesting anonymity. “He is a key player in the drug syndicate and had been arrested earlier by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for supplying cocaine.”

As reported by HT earlier, the MDMA tablets found in Paul’s possession had logos of companies like Mercedes and Audi, similar to the logos on Ecstasy tablets that two MBA students consumed during a concert in Goregaon on April 11, leading to their death.

 
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