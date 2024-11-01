MUMBAI: A 61-year-old man died after falling from the eleventh floor of a building in Ghatkopar West while fitting LED lights. The deceased, identified as Manhar Ishwarlal Parmar, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was helping an electric contractor who had taken contract for light fitting in the building. 61-year-old falls to death from 11th floor

During the investigation, police found that the deceased was not provided with any safety equipment. The police booked Anand Sapant, who had taken the contract for fitting LED lights.

The incident occurred on October 23 when police officer Amit Pawar attached with Ghatkopar police station received a call from Rajawadi hospital that a man by the name of Manhar Ishwarlal Parmar, who was fitting lights in Crystal Building, Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road, died after falling from the 11th floor.

Parmar, a carpenter by profession, was staying in Airoli, Navi Mumbai. He was fitting a strip of LED lights when he lost balance and fell to the ground. A person named Rahul Kalyanji, who was present at the spot when the victim fell, immediately rushed him to the Rajawadi hospital where he was declared dead while undergoing treatment.

As it was found that no safety belt or helmet was provided to Parmar while working on the 11th floor, a case was registered under section 106 (causing death by negligence) against contractor Sapant.