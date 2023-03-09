64-year-old cancer patient jumps from 7th floor in Dadar

Mumbai: A 64-year-old woman, suffering from cancer, jumped from the terrace of her seven-storey building in Dadar West on Wednesday morning. HT Image

The deceased, Rohini Patil, had gone for a walk on the building terrace. Later, she was found lying in the building compound. On taking her to the nearest hospital, she was declared dead.

“A preliminary inquiry has revealed that Patil was diagnosed with cancer and when she learnt about this from the family, she slipped into depression and suffered from acute mental stress,” said a police officer.

The deceased had undergone surgery in January this year. “After living a healthy life all along, she was under stress when she was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 64,” the officer said.