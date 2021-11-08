68% of new cases in Maharashtra are from 27 municipal corporations

The urban areas governed by the municipal corporations accounted for 68% of the Covid-19 caseload on Monday. Maharashtra on Monday recorded 751 new Covid-19 cases, of which 511 were from the 27 municipal corporations of the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thirteen districts and eight municipal corporations including Malegaon, Nandurbar, Hingoli, Parbhani, Nanded, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim recorded zero deaths on Monday, even as 27 districts reported zero deaths in the past 24 hours.

Most of the cases have been recorded from Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli and Pune Chinchwad Municipal Corporations.

During the peak of the second wave on April 18, when the cases numbered 68,631, these 27 municipal corporations accounted for 52.47 % of the total cases in Maharashtra, as they numbered 36,017 infections.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate attributed the bulk cases on the density of the population.

“The urban areas are highly populated and show high density of population, owing to which they are reporting the majority of the cases. However, if we look at the overall picture, we have been able to control the Covid-19 infection rate effectively,” said Dr Awate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital, blamed space constraints and the citizens for the high caseload.

“It is almost impossible to maintain social distancing in cities. In addition, we are seeing that citizens are not adhering to Covid-19 guidelines as many are not wearing masks and are crowding the markets. Even mass gatherings have started,” said Dr Shaikh.

The case tally of the state stood at 6,618,347 on Monday, while the toll touched 140,403. On Monday, 1,555 patients recovered from the infection. The test positivity rate was 1.22%, as 751 positive cases were reported following 61,720 tests. The state has 13,649 active cases currently, of which Mumbai has 3,599 active cases, followed by Pune (2,985) and Ahmednagar (2,225).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mumbai recorded 206 new cases and five deaths on Monday, taking its Covid-19 toll to 16,281.