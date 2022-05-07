75-year-old stabs wife to death, attempts to end life

Mumbai: A 75-year-old Malwani resident stabbed his 70-year-old-wife to death late on Friday night. The man later tried to end his own life.

The Malwani police in Malad have registered a case of murder against Samruddin Chandasa Shaikh, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in the Madh area of Malwani. Police officials said he has been admitted to Cooper hospital in Juhu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, Shaikh fought with his wife, Mumtaz, 70, at about 5.30 pm on Friday. Police officials said he doubted her character and even used to follow her at various places.

They said that during the night, he locked the door of the house and stabbed her seven times in the neck and stomach with a knife. He later stabbed himself and called for help, the police said.

The locals then rushed to their house and broke open the door. They found the couple lying in a pool of blood and immediately rushed the two to Cooper Hospital, where Mumtaz was declared dead before admission and Samruddin was admitted for treatment.

His condition is critical, as he has lost a lot of blood, said a police officer from Malwani police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officer said they were informed by the hospital staff about the incident and had recorded the statement of the couple’s son. The police said they are yet to record the statement of the accused and it can be done only when his condition improves.