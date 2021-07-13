7,711 electric vehicles bought by people in first half of 2021, 1,282 in Mumbai: Data

Maharashtra has witnessed an increase in the number of electric vehicles ((EV) this year. Around 959 electric vehicles were registered in the state in 2017, while 7,711 EVs have been registered this year, till July 13, according to the regional transport office (RTO) data. The total number of EVs in the state now is 38,293.

Mumbai too has seen an increase in people buying electrical vehicles. While 85 EVs were registered in the city in 2018, 313 were registered in 2019, and 1,085 in 2020. In 2021, 1,282 EVs have already been registered in the city till July 13. Of them, 468 EVs were registered at Tardeo RTO, 319 at Andheri, 286 at Borivli and 209 at Wadala RTO.

“There has been an increase in the number of electrical vehicles across the state throughout the financial year 2019-2020 and 2021. People are realising the benefits of electrical vehicles and are opting for them in Mumbai.” said an official from the state transport department.

“With the new electric vehicle policy and the incentives that will be provided there will definitely be an increase in the number of electrical vehicles in the state. The demand and the created charging infrastructure will go hand in hand.” said state transport commissioner Avinash Dhakne.

Further, transport officials also stated that there has been an increase in the number of electrical vehicles in rural Maharashtra as well due to increase in fuel prices.

“We have also witnessed an increase in electrical vehicles in rural Maharashtra. Not all electrical vehicles require registration, which is why we do not have the exact data on rural Maharashtra. We realised the increase in demand after speaking to vendors in different parts of the states.” said an official from the transport department.

As per RTO data, of the 38,293 electrical vehicles that are in the state, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Mumbai have the highest. Around 5,875 EVs have been registered by Pune RTO, 3,886 in Pimpri-Chinchwad whereas, Mumbai has 3,408 EVs. With Mumbai, Tardeo RTO has the highest number of electrical vehicles with 1,127, followed by Andheri RTO with 955 vehicles, Borivli with 691 and Wadala with 635 vehicles registered.

With the increase in electrical vehicles in the city, the demand for charging stations for the vehicles has also increased over the last two years.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) that operates electric buses in the city has set up charging stations at five bus depots in the city. The highest number of charging stations, 22 are at Dharavi bus depot which is close to Bandra Kurla Complex. The BEST plans to open the stations for private vehicles if demand increases.

“With the increase in the number of electrical vehicles in the city the demand for charging stations has also been witnessed. We will be studying the demand and open charging stations for private vehicles in the city.” said a senior BEST official.

Some builders as well as housing societies are also now setting up charging stations in the residential buildings.

“Electrical vehicle charging points were provided to us on every level of the building. This was one of the things that were advertised to us by the builders. We presently have five electrical four-wheelers and two two-wheelers in the society,” said Pinky Parikh, resident of Veda Cooperative Housing Society in Parel.

Further, companies are also setting up electrical vehicle charging stations in the city and Navi Mumbai. Magenta, an electric vehicle technology solution provider, on Tuesday, announced the setting up of India’s largest electric vehicle charging stations in Navi Mumbai.