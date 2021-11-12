800 families in Khadegolavli area of Kalyan getting muddy water for 10 days

Around 800 families residing in Khadegolavli area of Kalyan have been receiving muddy water for the last 10 days. Despite many complaints, the residents have not received any positive response from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Irked by the poor response, they approached the local water department office and were assured that the pipeline repair work would begin next week and that water tankers would be provided for the residents in the meantime.

A senior officer from KDMC said, “We have asked the concerned department to provide water tankers in these areas. It has been identified that there is a blockage in the pipelines leading to those areas. We shall be starting repair work on Tuesday to ensure that the smooth flow of clear water resumes.”

Nitin Mishra, a 43-year-old resident of Khadegolavli said, “This area consists of lower middle-class population and has a mix of chawls and small residential buildings with four storeys. All through the Diwali week and later as well, we have been receiving muddy water. Most of us ordered mineral water separately for cooking purposes as it was the festive period. Moreover, our repeated complaints to the local residents fell into deaf ears.”

A group of residents, on Friday, approached the water department and took support from the local political leaders to complain about the lackadaisical attitude towards them.

“We approached the water department and explained the problems we were facing. It has agreed to start the necessary repair work next week. However, we have been spending from our own pockets for almost two weeks now,” said Bharti Gotekar, a resident of Khadegolavli.

“This is not a one-off incident. Since the last six months, there have been several instances when we have received muddy water and the situation has improved after we have made complaints to the civic body. There are multiple high rises that have come up in Kalyan that are getting a proper supply of water. Why are we being ignored despite staying here for decades?” said Mishra.

