80-year-old Navi Mumbai man murdered for demanding sex from man’s wife

The police has cracked the case of an 80-year-old man whose body was found at a pond in Ulwe’s sector 19 on Saturday and arrested 33-year-old shopkeeper Mohan Chaudhary on Monday.

The NRI Coastal police said that they had CCTV footage which showed Chaudhary carrying a body wrapped in bedsheet, on the back of his bike on August 31. Chaudhary had accompanied the deceased’s son Shekhar Naik to file a missing person’s report on August 29.

The deceased, identified as Shamakant Tukaram Naik, owned several properties in Ulwe including shops, flats and plots and was worth several crores, senior police inspector Ravindra Patil from NRI Coastal police station informed.

Patil added, “Naik used to visit Chaudhary’s grocery shop. Naik had offered Chaudhary Rs5,000 to sleep with his wife. On August 29, Naik offered him Rs10,000 and told Chaudhary to send his wife Heena to Naik’s godown”

“Irked by his demand, Chaudhary pushed Naik, following which he fell on ground and started bleeding after his head hit against the corner of a table. Chaudhary immediately closed the shutter of the shop and then strangulated Naik. He kept the body in the washroom,”Patil added.

The body was kept in the toilet till August 31, when at 5am, Chaudhary wrapped the body in a bedsheet and carrying it on his bike, dumped it in a pond. The accused in his statement claimed that he threw the clothes and mobile phone of the deceased in a garbage bin. It was not found yet by the police.

Naik’s family told the police that he had left home on the afternoon of August 29 and did not return home. His mobile was switched off. The police initially suspected that Naik was killed over property but CCTV footage led them to Chaudhary