MUMBAI: An 80-year-old pavement dweller was arrested for allegedly killing his 35-year-old son near Our Lady of Salvation High School at Gokhale Road in Dadar on Sunday evening. The accused claimed that his son had been stabbed by some unknown person, but he was soon busted by the police, as there were several discrepancies in his story, and it was not supported by CCTV footage of the spot. 80-year-old pavement dweller kills 35-year-old son over theft of ₹ 1,000

According to the Dadar police, the accused, identified as Yuvaraj Dattu Kale, a native of Lasur in Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, lived on the pavement along Gokhale Road with his son Anwar Yuvaraj Kale. The father-son duo sold scrap and sought alms for a living.

On Sunday evening, the police were informed about a stabbing incident at Gokhale Road. When they reached the spot, they found Anwar lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to Sion Hospital. His father Yuvaraj told the police that some unknown people had stabbed his son, based on which a case was registered against an unidentified man under section 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

When Anwar died while undergoing treatment as he had lost a lot of blood, the case was converted into that of a murder under section 103 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“When we started investigating the matter and checked the CCTV footage of the spot, we did not find any unknown person there, as claimed by the victim’s father. When we questioned the father, his description of the incident kept changing,” said a police officer.

When Yuvraj was interrogated, he conceded to stabbing his son as he had stolen ₹1,000 from him. He had stabbed his son on the left side of his stomach, he told the police.

“We have arrested the father Yuvaraj Kale for murder and efforts are underway to recover the murder weapon,” said the police officer.